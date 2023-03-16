The Last of Us Star Calls Out TV Show Change the Games Should Add

HBO has finally released every episode from the first season of their live-action adaptation of The Last of Us, and it's definitely something to talk about. The Last of Us has already been renewed for a second season, and it's probably due to the massive viewership numbers. Joel (Pedro Pascal) makes some pretty bold decisions in the season finale to save Ellie (Bella Ramsey) over the human race. During the episode, we also meet Ellie's mother, who is played by Ashley Johnson, a.k.a. the voice of Ellie from the game. Johnson recently appeared on The Last of Us podcast, where she told series creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin that she would like to see this key aspect from the series brought to the game.

"There's something, and I don't know if this will ever transfer over to the game from the show," Johnson revealed. "But, I'm watching the episodes, and I see how the fungus is a little different, and how where you step on things, it can attract hundreds. When I watched that, I was like, "I want to play that because it's terrifying."

Mazin, the Emmy-winning creator of HBO's Chernobyl, produced The Last of Us alongside Druckmann, the creator behind the hit video game series. In an interview earlier this year, the writer said The Last of Us is the "greatest" video game story ever told. "It's an open-and-shut case: this is the greatest story that has ever been told in video games," Mazin said in an interview with Empire Magazine. "[Joel and Ellie] didn't shoot anything out of their eyeballs. They were just people. And that, in and of itself, is remarkably rare in games. The fact that they kept it so grounded, and really made you feel – I had never experienced anything like it, and I've been playing video games since 1977."

Joining Pascal (Joel) and Ramsey (Ellie) include Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Original game stars Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, having played the part of Ellie and Joel in both video games, are also set to appear.

All episodes of The Last of Us are now streaming on HBO Max. The show's first season is set to last nine episodes in total with new episodes rolling out on a weekly basis.

What do you think about this? Did you enjoy the first season of The Last of Us?