The Last of Us Breaks Rotten Tomatoes Record

The Last of Us has broken a Rotten Tomatoes record. The upcoming HBO series has been one of the most anticipated television shows on the horizon for a while. When the show was officially announced in 2020, it started stirring all kinds of excitement among fans, mostly because the games are great and people wanted to see it adapted. The excitement only increased as the series added Chornobyl's Craig Mazin as showrunner and series creator Neil Druckmann as a writer, producer, and director. When the casting of Pedro Pascal as Joel was confirmed, it pretty much cemented that this was going to be something special and that only continued to be proven true with other casting announcements, trailers, and more.

Now, The Last of Us is finally almost here and the reviews are praising it up and down. The show debuted on Rotten Tomatoes earlier this week with a rare 100% rating. The rating has slightly decreased since then, but it has broken a record for the highest rated live-action video game adaptation, beating out other films and shows like Uncharted, Sonic the Hedgehog, and many others. While not exactly the highest bar, The Witcher is renowned and considered a gaming adaptation by some, despite the fact it pulls more from the books than the games. Animated shows like Arcane also beat it, but The Last of Us is the highest rated live action gaming adaptation. Out of 82 critic reviews, The Last of Us holds a mighty 98% and is certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes. Only time will tell if fans will agree with all of this praise, but we won't have to wait long to find out.

ComicBook gave the show a 4 out of 5 and praised its production values while also noting how faithful the series is, sometimes to a detriment for those looking for a fresh take on the game's story. If you're looking for more The Last of Us content, ComicBook has teamed up with Entertainment Tonight to produce a podcast called The Last of Pods which will release every Sunday alongside new episodes of the show. The podcast will offer deep dives into the episodes along with special guests from the series.

