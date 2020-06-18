The Last of Us Part 2: Ellie Nendoroid Looks Ready to Take on the World

The Last of Us Part II is available in some parts of the world right now on the PlayStation 4, and it would appear that Good Smile Company, makers of the popular Nendoroid figure line among others, are getting in on the action with the announcement that a new Nendoroid based on Ellie, the protagonist of the sequel, is now available for pre-order.

The new Ellie Nendoroid, which you can check out below, comes with two different face plates, a standard expression and a shouting expression, as well as several weapons, including a gun, bow and arrow, machete, and brick. As you can see in the photos, the Ellie Nendoroid is wearing her outfit from the sequel, stains, rips, and bracelet included. She also has her tattoo as seen in the game.

From the PlayStation 4 game "The Last of Us Part II" comes a Nendoroid of Ellie! Two face plates and various weapons are included for recreating your favorite moments from the game! Preorder now! Preorder: https://t.co/XP4JeENI0F#TheLastofUsPartII #TLOU2 #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/yLG2OS54pd — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) June 18, 2020

The Ellie Nendoroid is available to pre-order right here. According to Good Smile Company, it runs around $50 and will release this November.

The Last of Us Part II is set to release for PlayStation 4 tomorrow, June 19th. Because of time zones and the like, some places in the world already have access to the title, so be wary of spoilers. The Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle will release the same day. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest Naughty Dog title right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of The Last of Us Part II? What about the new Ellie Nendoroid? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming! And keep reading to check out several photos of the upcoming Ellie Nendoroid!