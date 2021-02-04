The Last of Us Part 2 Player Reveals Incredible Ellie Ability PlayStation Fans Missed

✖

The Last of Us Part II released on PlayStation 4 last year, but fans are still catching some details that they missed the first time around. In a post on Reddit, user onlylaiden shared a video of Ellie that shows how the character can catch ammo in mid-air if the player quickly taps the "Up" button. It's a very minor detail, but one that a lot of fans didn't seem to notice! In the post's responses, many users pointed out that they also missed this detail when playing. It definitely seems like the kind of thing that some fans will want to try for themselves!

The video can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

While it's likely that some players had already learned about this little trick, it's pretty clear that a lot of other players hadn't. It's always interesting when fans discover little details and hidden features long after a game's release. Developers put a lot of time and effort into their games, and sometimes it can take years before certain easter eggs get noticed. Last year, a former game designer for Naughty Dog revealed that the original The Last of Us featured an easter egg related to the Uncharted series that fans had never noticed, as well!

The Last of Us Part II was easily one of the biggest games of 2020. While the game's storyline proved a bit controversial with some fans of the original, the title was nothing short of a massive success for Sony. As of this writing, no plans have been announced for a potential follow-up game. In an interview with IndieWire, director Neil Druckmann said that a third entry in the series would be "harder to justify" given the way that the game's storyline left off. While that might be disappointing for fans that would like to see Ellie return, an HBO series based on the games is currently in the works.

