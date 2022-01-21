The Last of Us Part 2 Player Discovers Incredible Detail Over a Year Later

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4 is a game of incredible detail. Say what you want about its story, its characters, and its gameplay, but there’s absolutely no denying the game is brimming with detail that brings the game’s world and everything in it to life. That said, it should come as no surprise that even the game’s most hardcore fans are just now noticing some of these incredible details.

Taking to Reddit, one PS4 user recently shared one of these details that involves both Joel and Ellie. More specifically, they revealed that Joel has the cassette that Ellie listens to in her birthday memory in the chest pocket of his shirt, a detail that nobody on The Last of Us Reddit ever noticed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, it’s quite possible this detail has not only been discovered, but documented at some point; however, if the hardcore fans of the series on the game’s dedicated page never noticed the detail, it’s safe to assume a vast majority of players never noticed the detail.

While it’s these types of details that define Naughty Dog games, it actually breaks immersion for anyone who notices it. Typically, these details add to the immersion, but when you consider that the tape somehow didn’t get ruined during the swimming section, well the illusion of immersion is broken.

Never noticed that! I did however notice that both the tape and the walkman would have been ruined when they swam, but swimming in games would be annoying if it was THAT realistic,” reads the top reply.

“Ah yes, Naughty Dog again proving with a large enough budget they can make the world’s most detailed game,” adds another reply. “F**k Twitter for saying that much detail is a bad thing, I think it’s hella neat.

The Last of Us Part 2 is available via the PS4, and right now, only the PS4, though it’s playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Did you know about this detail in The Last of Us Part 2?