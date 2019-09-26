The Last of Us Part 2’s No Multiplayer Divides Fans

Today, Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that The Last of Us Part II on PS4 won’t have any multiplayer. Instead, Naughty Dog will be dumping extra resources into the game’s single-player campaign. In fact, it’s dumping so much into the campaign that The Last of Us Part II is its longest and most ambitious game to date. That said, as you would expect, this decision has divided players. On one hand, many PlayStation games are rejoicing, because it means more resources and attention devoted to the series strong point: it’s story. On the other hand, while The Last of Us’ multiplayer wasn’t that popular, it did have its hardcore dedicated fans, who are unsurprisingly, upset to see it go. In fact, there’s even a petition quickly growing for multiplayer to be added to the sequel.

Since the announcement, fans of the series have been weighing in on Twitter. Some are pretty furious, others are celebrating. Ultimately, it’s going to be awhile before we know what the right decision was. The first game sold 17 million units, and the multilplayer gave it some staying power. Without it, it could struggle to maintain its place at the center of the industry’s mindshare. Or, it could wind up delivering the best single-player story campaign of all-time with the extra resources. Only time will tell. In the meanwhile, well, people have their opinions.

Pro Multiplayer:

The Last of Us 2 not having multiplayer is honestly unacceptable tbh. Don’t care too much myself but feel bad for all the people I know who loved it in the first one. — RobinGaming (@RobinGaming) September 26, 2019

Anyone who says Last of Us Part 2 doesn’t need the multiplayer hasn’t played the multiplayer — Heavenly 🍑 @TwitchCon (@HeavenlyControl) September 26, 2019

Apparently The Last of Us 2 wont have multiplayer confirmed by a Naughty Dog Dev and Sony Rep. That’s absurdly stupid and just proves that Naughty Dog (Sony as well) loves to shaft their MP community any chance they get. pic.twitter.com/ZOS3hp9ZUb — Mobius (@wais_45) September 26, 2019

Naughty Dog , SONY: MULTIPLAYER FOR THE LAST OF US 2 – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/zqURjKzbfS via @Change — 148 Days Left Til TLOU Pt. 2 (@charizmaplays) September 26, 2019

Anti Multiplayer:

Literally nothing on earth could make me care about The Last of Us 2 losing multiplayer. TLOU was always about the story campaign, through and through, that’s what it’s known for, not tacked-on stuff. There’s no need to try and peel people away from CoD, Fortnite, etc, in 2019. — jezzle (@JezCorden) September 26, 2019

About The Last of Us 2 not having multiplayer, good. Naughty Dog should focus on doing what they do best, passionately made, polished, and excellently directed single player narrative experiences. I have never and will never buy a Naughty Dog game for multiplayer. — Slartibartifast Overdrive (@squatterbadge) September 26, 2019

Last of Us 2 won’t feature any multiplayer. I understand a lot of people enjoyed the MP from the first game, but if this is being done to make the story longer and better, than I think it’s a win. #LastofUsPartII — Eliskor Sakura⚔🛡| 1 Month til Cold Steel III! (@Eliskor) September 26, 2019

So The Last of Us 2 will have no multiplayer mode? GREAT NEWS! pic.twitter.com/DYyZnl6NNM — DSGOTY2019 (@1080pony) September 26, 2019

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PS4. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on February 21, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.