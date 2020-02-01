Dreams Player Turns The Last of Us Part 2 Into a PS1 Game

The Last of Us Part II won’t be releasing for a few more months, but you won’t have to wait that long to play a new version of the game that’s just recently been made. A Dreams player who goes by Bearly Regal recreated Naughty Dog‘s upcoming sequel in the PlayStation 4 game where people can create unique projects, but he de-made the game into a PlayStation 1 title. The creator also shared some comparison images between his project and what we’ve seen of The Last of Us Part II to show how closely the Dreams creation remade the game.

Bearly Regal shared the video below this week to show what The Last of Us Part II would look like if it were made for the first PlayStation. You play as Ellie in the Dreams project just as we will in Naughty Dog’s new game when it’s released, though it’s got the trademark parts of retro games instead of the modern graphics and features. Blocky settings and characters, a generic health bar, and straightforward objectives come together to create the PS1 experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Figured it’d be fun to share some comparison images – the last gameplay vid released was really handy reference material. Here’s the kitchen… 1/3 pic.twitter.com/vypbxaqJAm — 🐻 Bearly Regal 🏳️‍🌈 (@Bearskopff) January 31, 2020

And here’s the living room. I set my rendition at night but the similarities aren’t too bad – looks better in the vid though 2/3 pic.twitter.com/VdNQi8ld1f — 🐻 Bearly Regal 🏳️‍🌈 (@Bearskopff) January 31, 2020

And here’s the main menu. This was actually inspired by some really impressive fan art 3/3 pic.twitter.com/LfmCPphADk — 🐻 Bearly Regal 🏳️‍🌈 (@Bearskopff) January 31, 2020

After sharing the video, the creator tweeted a few side-by-side images to show some of the inspirations for the project. Settings like the kitchen and living room were remade in the Dreams project along with the menu where players cycle through different options.

The creator is known for remaking and demaking games in things like Dreams and Minecraft, but he said this is the last PS1 project that he’ll be working on for a while.

The Last of Us Part II was supposed to be out this month, but it was announced previously that it’ll no longer be hitting that goal as more time was needed to work on it. Naughty Dog’s new game is now scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 on May 29th.