The Last of Us Part 2 Actor Says It’s The “Best Game Ever”

We may not be getting The Last of Us Part II this year, but it’s still one of the most-anticipated games announced right now. There’s not many games with more hype around it than the PS4 sequel, but, alas, with Sony skipping E3 this year we may not get an update from it and Naughty Dog on the title anytime soon. That said, voice actor on the project, Ian Alexander, who is playing Lev in the game, recently described his experience working on the Naughty Dog project, and according to Alexander, it’s the “best game ever.” A bit biased? Probably. A bit hyperbolic? Probably. But still, that’s some compliment.

Alexander also called the experience of working on the game “exhilarating, inspirational, and life-changing,” again, suggesting Naughty Dog has something special on its hands, just like it did with the first game.

i couldn’t narrow it down, so here are my top 3! 1) best game ever

2) exhilarating, inspiring, life-changing

3) more chosen family ❤️ https://t.co/DZTY4AljCn — IAN (@ianaIexander) May 29, 2019

Again, it’s not uncommon for an actor to talk up their project, but to go to the extent to call something “life-changing” and the “best game ever” really does suggest that Alexander feels this way, which should have PlayStation gamers looking forward to the sequel very excited. It’s also worth pointing out that Alexander isn’t the first person to talk about the game this way.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PS4 and possibly the PS5. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word when the game will release, but a new report claims it will arrive early 2020.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming PlayStation 4 game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.