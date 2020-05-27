The Last of Us Part 2: 25 Things We Learned During the State of Play

✖

PlayStation and Naughty Dog's State of Play for The Last of Us Part 2 has concluded, revealing a brand new look at the PS4 exclusive's gameplay. Accompanying an impressive new look at the highly-anticipated game, was a slab of new story and gameplay details, all of which have been compiled in this very post. In other words, if you don't have the time or desire to watch the entire 25-minute video, don't worry, we have all the details.

Of course, some of the details below may have been mentioned here or there in the past, but we figured we'd include every salient bit said about the game during today's State of Play just in case you missed it said in the past.

Story Details:

The game is set several years after the events of its predecessor. Ellie is now 19, and lives on her own, separate from Joel. There are entirely new regions to explore that the first game didn't touch. Most of the story unravels in Seattle, Washington, a former quarantine zone that has been made into a warzone, courtesy of two warring factions. One of these factions is the Washington Liberation Front, a militia and resistance group that previously thought back against military occupation. Not only are they highly-trained, but they have military-grade weapons. As you would expect, they are a no-nonsense type of group. The other faction is a group of religious zealots nicknamed the Scars. Tight and tribalistic, they get their name for the scars they all wear on their faces. To combat the brute force of the WLF, they are more stealthy, and tend to use bows and arrows to complement their guerrilla warfare tactics. The infected are also rampant. Not only are all types from the previous. game back, but several new types, including "Shambles," heavily armored enemies that will blow spore everywhere if they get close to you. The PlayStation Vita exists in the universe.

Gameplay and Non-Story Details:

The game will take place across multiple seasons and climates. There will be "unprecedented detail" thanks to improvements made. to the Naughty Dog engine. There are new traversal mechanics, including climbing, jumping, and using a rope to scale and swing over things. The game has more open environments, which adds a different layer to combat sequences. The game features some of the largest environments Naugty Dog has ever created. There is horseback riding. There is boating. You can go prone in grass, but you're never fully hidden. You can break glass windows. You can claw through tights spaces you see. You can use live enemies as shields. Allies will provide meaningful help. There can be multiple threats in an encounter, and if you play it correctly, you can get them to fight. Weapon customization will be visualized. Crafting items and upgrades will provide a unique experience. You don't always have to fight, you can sometimes flee as well. There's a Hotline Miami easter egg.

The Last of Us Part 2 is set to release worldwide -- except in these countries -- on June 19.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.