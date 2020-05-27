The Last of Us Part 2 Reportedly Getting Banned By Countries

✖

The Last of Us Part II on PS4 is reportedly getting banned in certain parts of the Middle East. The highly-anticipated PS4 game from PlayStation and Naughty Dog is set to release worldwide next month, but it looked like Saudia Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are going to block the game from releasing. At the moment of publishing, the game is not available on either region's respective PlayStation Store.

According to a report relayed by VG 247, PlayStation Support claims that any game missing from any given regional store is due to the fact that it has been "banned by the competent authorities of the country." Further, there's nothing PlayStation can do about this.

Interestingly, dynamic themes and avatars based on the game are still for sale, but that's about it. At the moment, Sony has not commented on the situation, nor has the PlayStation branch of either respective region.

Like its predecessor, The Last of Us Part 2 will be a "mature" rated game featuring extreme violence and sexual content. It also has LGBTQ themes front and center, which may be the point of content for these regions.

Whatever the case, while it appears the game has been banned in at least two countries, this will probably not stop many in either region from getting their hands on the title. There are ways around the ban, including third-party sellers.

Games get banned in different parts of the world quite often. From Germany to China, many regions, at one point or another, have banned and barred games from release. Just last year Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was banned from the Russian PlayStation Store.

The Last of Us Part 2 is set to release worldwide on June 19 via the PS4 and the PS4 only. Below, you can read more about the upcoming title:

"Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming," reads an official blurb about the game's story. "Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.