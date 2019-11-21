The Last of Us Part 2 Reveals Amazing New Concept Art

Today, taking to Twitter, developer Naughty Dog revealed brand new concept art of The Last of Us Part II, its highly-anticipated PS4 exclusive shipping in May. More specifically, the official Twitter account for the California-based developer announced a special new partnership with Cook and Becker to release a series of gallery-quality prints of concept art of the game. Of course, the prints aren’t cheap, and there’s only a limited number of them, but, at the moment of publishing, they are already available, though who knows for how much longer.

At first glance, the concept art doesn’t seem to reveal anything, but it does reaffirm that the game has a terrific art direction. That said, if there’s one thing of note, it’s the last picture of Ellie sitting next to a dog, suggesting she could have a canine companion in the game. Now, Naughty Dog hasn’t said anything about this, so, who knows, it could be a random dog, but it’s interesting nonetheless.

The Last of Us Part II will be available on May 29, 2019 via the PS4 and for $60. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 port. For more news, rumors, media, leaks, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”