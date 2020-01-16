The Last of Us Part 2 Remade in LEGO Is a Game We Need to Play

The Last of Us Part II is poised to release in a few months, and it looks like it will be a game of the year contender and perhaps the PS4’s best exclusive to date. And naturally there’s a lot hype for the long-awaited sequel. Apart of this hype, one player recently reimagined the game as if it were LEGO The Last of Us Part II, which sounds like it wouldn’t work, but actually, it looks pretty good. That’s not to say I would rather have it than what Naughty Dog is working on, but I would 457 percent play The Last of Us Part II, but in LEGO. And I don’t even like LEGO games!

The makeover comes way of Reddit user FilmLadle, who recently shared a brief video showing off a few different parts of the game remade in LEGO. This includes a quick-time event, Ellie pulling her bow back, and Ellie riding on horseback through what looks like deserted Seattle.

Of course, The Last of Us Part II wouldn’t work in LEGO, which doesn’t lend itself well to dark, violent, and emotional narratives. But hey, I’d still play it in a heartbeat.

The Last of Us Part II is set to release on May 29, 2020 via the PS4 and the PS4 only. Meanwhile, at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 port, but you’d assume one — with enhancements and maybe some extra content — will be made available at some point.

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming,” reads an official story synopsis of the game. “Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.