The Last of Us Part II Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle Is up for Pre-Order

The PS5 may be on the horizon, but collectors have at least one more chance to grab a limited edition PlayStation 4 bundle with the release of The Last of Us Part II. Sony announced the bundle earlier today, revealing a console with a subtle but elegant engraved design of Ellie's fern tattoo on a matte finish. The matching limited edition DualShock 4 controller features the tattoo along with the game's logo in black on the touchpad.

Contents: The console comes bundled with The Last of Us Part II in a SteelBook case along with a digital content voucher for a PS4 Dynamic Theme, set of 6 PSN avatars, digital soundtrack and a digital mini art book from Dark Horse.

Pre-Orders: The Last of Us Part II PS4 bundle is available to pre-order now for $399.99 with shipping slated for June 19th, 2020. The limited edition DualShock 4 controller will be available to purchase individually for $64.99. Pre-order links for both items are available below and will be updated when new retailers become available. UPDATING...

The Last of Us Part II PS4 Bundle:

The Last of Us Part II DualShock Controller:

In addition to the console and controller, Sony is launching a limited edition Gold Wireless Headset in a Steel Black matte finish with Ellie's fern tattoo design, the game logo, and contrasting, crimson inner ear cups. The headset is available to pre-order via the following retailers for $99.99 UPDATING...

Finally, Sony partnered with Seagate on a limited edition 2TB Game Drive with - you guessed it - a laser etched design of Ellie's tattoo. The drive will is available to pre-order via the retailers below for $89.99 UPDATING...

You can keep tabs on The Last of Us Part II Special, Collector's, and Ellie Edition pre-orders via our guide.

John Sweeney, Art Director at Naughty Dog, shared his thoughts on The Last of Us Part II PS4 design:

"When we first revealed The Last of Us Part II, we had no idea how quickly fans would embrace Ellie’s tattoo. Within a day, we started seeing real-life versions showing up on social media and fans have been sharing photos of their new tattoos with us week after week ever since.

When the opportunity arose to create a custom PS4 Pro for The Last of Us Part II, I worked with our graphic designer at the time, Angel Garcia, and we considered a few different ideas, but we kept coming back to Ellie’s tattoo. By that point, it had become a symbol of the game and for the community–much like the Firefly logo in the first game. It was the clear choice, but we wondered: what if it could be engraved? It hadn’t been done before, so we weren’t sure it was even possible, but thanks to the incredible efforts of the teams at PlayStation, we found a way."

