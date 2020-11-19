New Last of Us Part 2 Tease Has PlayStation Fans Going Crazy With Speculation

✖

A new Last of Us Part 2 tease has PlayStation fans and PS5 users going crazy with speculation and hype. The Last of Us Part 2 released earlier this year, via the PS4 and PS4 Pro, and while it ended up being one of the most divisive titles of the generation, it's also one of the highest-rated games of 2020 and has sold millions of copies. And it looks like it's not done yet. Over on Twitter, a new tease from The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has PlayStation fans deep and stuck in a speculation hole.

Taking to the social media website, the game's composer, Gustavo Santaolalla, tweeted out about how The Last of Us Part 2 has been nominated for nine rewards at The Game Awards 2020, including Game of the Year, giving it the crown of most nominations. That said, at the end of the tweet, Santaolalla notes that this is "just the beginning."

By itself, this is a pretty innocuous claim, however, replying to this, Keighley wished the composer a congratulations, followed by "just the beginning.....," and as you would expect, this caused an eruption of speculation from PlayStation fans.

Congrats!!!! "Just the beginning....." — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 19, 2020

Now, Keighley is infamous for drumming up speculation, especially right before The Game Awards. Sometimes, there's something to this speculation he creates, but other times, not so much. If there's one thing that Keighley does better than just about everyone in the industry, it's drumming up hype for his events with things like this.

At the moment of publishing, Keighley hasn't offered any clarification for this tweet or commented on the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. If this is a genuine tease, it presumably involves The Game Awards Orchestra, Santaolalla, and the game's soundtrack, but it's possible it could hint at the previously announced multilayer update or even stand-alone DLC in the vein of Left Behind.

