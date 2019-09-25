The Last of Us Part II Collector’s Edition is Back in Stock

Yesterday, The Last of Us Part II Special, Collector’s, and Ellie Edition bundles were released after their State of Play debut, but the Collector’s and Ellie editions promptly sold out in pre-order. If you missed out yesterday, your second chance is at the most popular bundle is happening right now.

The Collector’s Edition includes a 12-inch Ellie statue, Steelbook, 48 page mini art book, Ellie’s Bracelet, 6 pins, 5 stickers, a set of 6 avatars, the digital soundtrack, digital art book, dynamic theme, and a lithograph art print and thank you letter. At the time of writing, The Collector’s Edition is available to pre-order here via Walmart and here via Best Buy for $169.99 with shipping slated for February 21st. This has been the most popular of the The Last of Us Part II bundles, so grab it while you can. It won’t last long.

As for the rest of the bundles, we have the $229.99 Ellie Edition which comes with everything in the Collector’s Edition plus Ellie’s backpack, an embroidered patch, and a 7-inch vinyl record featuring music from the soundtrack. The Ellie Edition is sold out everywhere at the moment, but keep tabs on this Best Buy link and this Amazon link for restocks.

Finally we have the Special Edition, which includes the full game, a 48 page mini art book, Steelbook, a set of 6 avatars, and a PS4 dynamic theme. Naturally, the Special Edition has been the easiest to get and is still available to pre-order at Best Buy now for $79.99.

The standard edition of The Last of Us Part II is available to pre-order on Amazon and via Best Buy for $59.99 (includes a PSN Ellie tattoo avatar pre-order bonus).

