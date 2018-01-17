The Last Of Us Part II Director Set To Host Speech At D.I.C.E. Next Month

The 2018 D.I.C.E. Summit is almost upon us, and the Las Vegas-based event promises to be a who’s who of big development names and upcoming projects. And it’s also home to a number of forthcoming panels and speeches, with names like Xbox executive vide president of gaming Phil Spencer and Cuphead executive producer Maja Moldenhauer on board.

But today, the group announced one of its bigger headliners for next month’s show, and it’s a speech that up-and-coming developers won’t want to miss.

Neil Druckmann, who’s working over at Naughty Dog as the director of the forthcoming The Last of Us Part II, will take part in a special panel at the event. Called Crafting Narratives for Video Games, Film and Television, it will provide Druckmann the opportunity to talk about storytelling in games, as well as “the intersection of, and unique challenges presented by, the interactive and non-interactive mediums,” according to the team.

Also taking part in the panel is Dan Trachtenberg, the writer and director of 10 Cloverfield Lane. So it’ll be an interesting discussion, to say the least.

Here’s the official description of the panel, straight from the team at D.I.C.E.:

“Neil Druckmann, the Creative Director of award-winning games such as The Last of Us, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the Director of the highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II and Dan Trachtenberg, Director and Writer of 10 Cloverfield Lane and the much-lauded Black Mirror episode “Playtest” about the chilling future of AR/MR, will appear on the D.I.C.E. Summit stage in a conversation about the creative process in crafting character-driven experiences for video games. Dan will lead a fireside chat where these two creative forces will be discussing the intersection of, and unique challenges presented by, the interactive and non-interactive mediums.”

There’s a good possibility that the panel will be live streamed, for those that aren’t able to attend in person, but we’re waiting for final confirmation from D.I.C.E. regarding that. They’ve live streamed the show in the past, though, so it’d be kind of surprising if they changed things up now.

Either way, this should be a great showcase at the event, and we might even get a Last of Us Part II hint here and there as well.

The Last of Us Part II doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s set to be released on PlayStation 4.