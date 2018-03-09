Neil Druckmann Promoted to Naughty Dog VP, The Last of Us Sees Top-Down Changes

Fresh off the release of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and with The Last of Us Part II ahead of it, Naughty Dog has announced a few changes to its studio hierarchy. Neil Druckmann, director of both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Last of Us, is moving up the corporate ladder at the Santa Monica-based developer, all the way to Vice President.

In addition to his new position and responsibilities, Druckmann will continue his role as the Creative Director of The Last of Us Part II.

Naughty Dog’s President, Evan Wells, had the following to say about Druckmann:

“In recognition of his expanded role, contributing on critical, studio level decisions, Neil Druckmann is now Vice President of Naughty Dog. He’s been a vital part of the management team for some time now, and we’re proud to formally acknowledge his involvement.”

But the promotions don’t stop there. Naughty Dog also announced that Uncharted: The Lost Legacy director Kurt Margenau and designer Anthony Newman (both whom have been with the company since Uncharted 2) will serve as co-directors of The Last of Us Part II. Meanwhile, Emilia Schatz and Richard Cambier will fill the roles of Lead Designers.

Wells rounded up the announcement expressing his gratitude for his talented team.

“We have such an incredible team at Naughty Dog, and I’m always happy when I am able to recognize those who have made an outstanding contribution to our games and the studio. Please join me in giving them all a big congratulations!”

With things moving and shaking at Naughty Dog, it will be interesting to see just what type of game The Last of Us Part II ends up being. After delivering one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed games of last-generation with The Last of Us, the pressure is surely being felt by the studio, and especially by the new leaders of the development team.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PlayStation 4, exclusively. It is currently without a release date. If you haven’t already, be sure to peep the game’s latest, and shockingly brutal, trailer, as well our article where the aforementioned Druckmann opens up about his inspirations.