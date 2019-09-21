The Last of Us Part II Reveals New Teaser

In a couple of days, Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment will showcase PS4 exclusive The Last of Us Part II during its new State of Play, and will, presumably, reveal the game’s release date. But before that happens, creative director Neil Druckmann has released a new teaser. Unfortunately, the teaser doesn’t feature any footage of the PlayStation 4 game, but rather a high-definition shot of a hammer, with the snippet “Free them of their sins…” accompanying the image. Now, what this teaser is getting at is unclear, but it has fans excited.

Of course, it’s possible the hammer is a weapon of Ellie’s in the game, but the “free them of their sins” part suggests otherwise. That almost implies there’s a religious theme in the game, however, Ellie isn’t religious, or if she is, it’s not made apparent in the first game. It’s also possible this is more of a generic throw-away teaser, but that seems unlikely. Anyway, below you can check out the teaser for yourself, and in case you missed it, you can also peep the first teaser from Friday as well:

Free them of their sins… in 3 days The Last of Us Part II resurfaces. pic.twitter.com/c2Nx6dhYxc — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 21, 2019

We’ve been silent for too long. It’s time to put an end to that. pic.twitter.com/73BO5O9ZWC — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 20, 2019

Again, who knows what this is getting at, but we should find out if there’s more significance on September 24 when the new State of Play goes live. That said, we don’t know what the highly-anticipated sequel is going to show. We simply know it will be there and has some news to share. Presumably this means a trailer plus a release date, but there’s also been scuttlebutt suggesting we may see a bit of multiplayer of the game, which, at the moment, hasn’t been confirmed as a feature.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 port. Further, there’s no official word of a release date or a release window, however, the former possibly leaked this morning via a new retailer listing.

