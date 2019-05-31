The Last of Us Part II Reportedly Delayed to Early 2020

A couple weeks ago, it looked like The Last of Us Part II was poised to release this fall. Meanwhile, it looked like we wouldn’t see Death Stranding until 2020. Fast-forward to this week, and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Death Stranding is releasing on November 8. As for The Last of Us Part II, there’s now word it has been delayed to early 2020. Now, I know what you’re thinking: reports aren’t always accurate. True, but this one comes from one of the most reliable sources in the industry: Kotaku’s Jason Schreier. According to Schreier on Twitter, he heard that originally The Last of Us Part II was poised to release in fall 2019, but was recently pushed back to early 2020, possibly February 2020.

Scheier doesn’t divulge why the game is being delayed, but it’s presumably to provide Naughty Dog a bit more time to polish the ambitious title. Also, there’s a bit of uncertainty to the claim, so perhaps The Last of Us fans can cling onto that. But, right now, it looks like we won’t be seeing the highly-anticipated sequel until early 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PS4 and possibly the PS5. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming action-adventure title, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. As you may know, there’s currently not a lot of details in the wild about the game, but Neil Druckmann, the game’s creative director, did have the following to say about the title at the time of its reveal:

“I can’t tell you how satisfying it is to finally be able to say that Ellie and Joel are back for another intense, harrowing, and emotional adventure,” said Druckmann. “Like many of you, we have a deep love for the world of The Last of Us and its characters, and while a sequel may have seemed like a foregone conclusion, it wasn’t the case. We knew that it needed to be a story worth telling and, perhaps more importantly, a story worthy of Joel and Ellie. After spending years on different ideas (and almost giving up), we finally uncovered a story that felt special—a story that evolved into an epic journey.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.