The Last of Us Part II PS4 Release Date Reportedly Leaked, But It’s Probably Fake

According to a new rumor, The Last of Us Part II is releasing on PlayStation 4 on May 22, 2020, which is a bit later than previously rumored/reported release dates attached to the highly-anticipated sequel. May 22 is a Friday, which, alongside Tuesday, is the most common day for big AAA releases to drop. Further, it’s a day of the week Sony has really liked releasing marquee exclusives on. So, is The Last of Us Part II releasing on May 22? It’s possible, but given the source of the leak — 4chan — it’s best to take this with a HUGE grain of salt.

As you will know, over the years, 4chan has provided valid leaks and rumors, but it’s also spilled out a bunch of misinformation. It’s true, over the years there’s been 4chan rumors and leaks that have turned out to be legit, but there’s been more rumors and leaks from it that have turned out to be wrong or flat out fake. This is an anonymous source with no previous reputation. Occasionally such sources are unexpected goldmines, but more often than not they are trolls looking for attention or simply people with incorrect intel.

That all said, according to the leaker, their source is someone at Naughty Dog working on the game. They also claim the game’s release date will be revealed this fall, and originally the game was supposed to release this holiday season, but Naughty Dog needed more time for polish and refinement.

Again, as the title suggests, this is probably fake, but we can’t know that for sure. If it looks and smells fake, it’s usually fake, but I’ve thought the same things about rumors in the past that have turned out to be true. That’s the beauty of the rumor mill, it’s mostly a load of trash, but it also has some unexpected surprises here and there.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PS4 and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official or unofficial word of a PS5 port or a release date.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming sequel, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.