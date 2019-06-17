The Last of Us Part II Release Date Rumor Debunked by Voice Actor

Now that release dates are known for both Death Stranding and Cyberpunk 2077, what may easily be the next biggest mystery in gaming is a release date for the highly anticipated sequel to 2013’s The Last of Us. The upcoming game has been in development for some time, but not much has been mentioned as to when fans can expect to get their hands on it. That said, Ashley Johnson, the voice of Ellie, recently let slip a potential The Last of Us Part II release month during an interview. However, according to a recent Instagram comment from her, that was a joke.

After making a post to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the first entry in the series, fans had asked for the much-requested release date. Johnson finally responded saying that she has “been saying February 31st and October 32nd for years and everyone is acting like it’s real. I stand behind those dates because they’re definitely real.” Obviously, these are both fake dates as neither exists.

As can be seen in the post above from Reddit user “BuachaillMhaith,” Johnson is pretty adamant about keeping the jokes going. Of course, we don’t really know when The Last of Us Part II is going to come out, but it certainly won’t be on either of the above dates.

When it comes to a February 2020 release, however, that might actually be the case. According to ZhugeEX on ResetEra, that is the current internal release date for the game, which means there is a chance that it can change before any formal announcement is made. That said, if the devs do land on a February release date, they may want to reveal that in the relatively near future. After all, we’re nearly halfway through 2019 and 2020 will be here before we know it.

The Last of Us Part II is currently in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, but it has no release date as of yet. For more information on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

