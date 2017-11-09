The Last Of Us’ Clever Fans Discover What City The Upcoming Sequel Takes Place In

He also caught this more specific bit of evidence – one piece of concept art features a partially-obscured look at a building with the word "Driftwood" written on it, which is probably a reference to a real-life Seattle historical building. Check out the comparison, below:

Members of The Last of Us ' Reddit community have been doing some sleuthing, and the evidence they've uncovered points strongly toward The Last of Us Part II taking place in Seattle, Washington. The one to really put all this together was Redditor Voldsby , who found various general hints in the trailer – for instance, the forest at the beginning looks very similar to Washington-area vegetation.

​

Another Redditor, Roganjosho, may have found the most convincing evidence of all. One bit of The Last of Us Part II concept art features what would appear to be a relatively standard parking garage in the background. Well, it turns out this is again a reference to a real Seattle location – the resemblance is pretty unmistakable:

(Photo: Voldsby on Reddit/Sony)

Oh, and by the way, the "Driftwood" building and the parking garage are right down the street from one another.

(Photo: Voldsby on Reddit/Sony)

So, it would seem to be pretty much a lock – The Last of Us Part II will take place, at least partly, in Seattle. Of course, the game will likely visit other locations as well – the original game bounced from Austin, Texas, to Pittsburgh, to Salt Lake City, with some stops in between. Maybe the sequel will be less of a road trip, but I would count on at least one other major location.

The Last of Us Part II has yet to receive a release date. It will be a PS4 exclusive.