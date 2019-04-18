‘The Last of Us Part II’s Final Scene Has Been Shot

There has been a bounty of speculation surrounding the highly-anticipated The Last of Us Part II, especially when it comes to the release date of the game. A recent leak has suggested that the sequel will be a launch title for the upcoming PlayStation 5, which Sony has finally revealed some details about. That said, director Neil Druckmann has been sharing some behind-the-scenes images of the cast as they are filming their motion capture footage. It was disclosed by Druckmann that Laura Bailey had wrapped filming last week, and it looks like it may be a wrap on all filming, as the director has posted an image on Twitter showing the last page of the game’s script.

Taking to Twitter, Druckmann showed an image of a piece of paper that is blank for the most part. However, what can be seen on the page is “Cut to black” and “The End.” Along with the photo, Druckmann shared a caption, saying, “Just shot this scene… so…,” which definitely implies that filming has wrapped on The Last of Us Part II.

Just shot this scene… so… 😔 pic.twitter.com/uyjbpTdfxC — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) April 17, 2019

Even if this does mean that filming has wrapped on The Last of Us Part II, which it certainly does seem like it, there is still plenty of work left for the developers. It’s also no confirmation of a release window, but maybe being a PlayStation 5 launch title isn’t so far-fetched at this point. Sure, fans would love for it to be released this year, and that is still very much a possibility, but the much-desired sequel is still some time away.

The Last of Us Part II is set to arrive at some point in the future for PlayStation 4 and likely the PlayStation 5 as well. For more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe the current and next generation consoles will be getting The Last of Us Part II? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

