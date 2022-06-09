✖

With E3 not happening this year (though a return is planned for 2023), Summer Game Fest is the event under which different showcases and reveals will take place. Unlike other watch-worthy events like Nintendo Directs and PlayStation's State of Plays, however, the Summer Game Fest spans nearly two weeks based on what's currently shown on the schedule. It all kicks off today on June 9th, so if you're planning on keeping up with all the announcements, here's how you can go about that (hopefully) without missing too much.

When Is Summer Game Fest and How to Watch

Summer Game Fest officially gets underway on June 9th at 11 a.m. PDT during the live opening hosted by organizer Geoff Keighley. This start of the Summer Game Fest event will consist of Keighley and guests sharing news about different games including new reveals and titles that have already been announced.

The June 9th event is just the start of the Summer Game Fest plans. Beyond that, the Devolver Digital event is scheduled for June 9th, too, at 3 p.m. PDT. Netflix's Geeked Week day for gaming is also part of the event on June 10th with Tribeca Games Spotlight happening on June 10th as well. More events like the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, the PC Gaming Show, the Capcom Showcase, and smaller game-specific showcases will take place afterwards. Be sure to consult the full schedule here to keep up with things as they're announced.

While all of the events mentioned above relate to different companies, you don't have to visit all their separate channels to keep up with the news. The easiest way to watch is on the usual suspects like YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

What to Expect From the Summer Game Fest

As you can imagine from the list of events already known to take place during Summer Game Fest, the wishlists of what people want to see are plentiful. We known of some specifics like that The Callisto Protocol will be there as will gameplay from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Warner Bros. already teased that Gotham Knights will be showcased as well.

Over on the main landing page for Summer Game Fest where the schedule above is linked, you'll see a list of participants currently known to be taking part. Those include everything from 2K and Bloober Team to Netflix and Niantic, so if there's a game you've been eying, you can check that lineup to see if its creators will be present.