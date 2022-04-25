The Last of Us Remake Leaked by Naughty Dog Developer

✖

A developer that works at Naughty Dog seems to have all but confirmed that the studio is working on a remake of The Last of Us. Reports first emerged last year claiming that a remake of the original game in the franchise was in the works for PlayStation 5. Since that time, both Naughty Dog and PlayStation have yet to formally announce that the project is in the works, leading many fans to wonder if it's actually coming. Luckily, this new leak seems to have now verified that the new version of The Last of Us is on its way.

Spotted on the LinkedIn profile for Corey Hong, who works as a QA Tester at Naughty Dog, it was said that the studio is in the process of developing some sort of remake right now. Hong, who started working at Naughty Dog in 2019, is said to be the point of contact for an "unannounced remake project" that is in development. The profile didn't go on to verify that this remake was associated with The Last of Us, but given the previous reports that we've heard, it seems obvious that this is what the project is associated with.

At this point in time, questions regarding the legitimacy of The Last of Us being remade for PS5 have essentially been put to rest. Instead, the one thing that we continue to wait on is an actual announcement of the game. In all likelihood, such an announcement seems like it should emerge from Naughty Dog and PlayStation this year, especially considering that the game is rumored to launch in 2022. Then again, other rumors have suggested that a release won't happen until 2023. Regardless of what ends up transpiring, we'll be sure to bring you more news on this edition of The Last of Us here on ComicBook.com whenever we learn more.

[H/T ResetEra]