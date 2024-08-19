The Last of Us Season 2 Wraps Filming

Production on Season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us has now reached its end. Throughout the entirety of 2024, The Last of Us has been filming across various locations in Canada. Shooting on Season 2 was known to be drawing close to its conclusion based on previous schedules that had been leaked to the public. Now, though, it’s known that The Last of US Season 2 has officially wrapped, which now begins the post-production process.

Posted on social media, Timothy Good, an editor for The Last of Us, informed fans that Season 2 has now completed filming. Good posted a handful of images from a recent wrap party that was held to celebrate this milestone. The party didn’t only feature the production crew of TLOU, but the area in which it was held featured a ton of iconography tied to the series. As for Good, he implied that his work on Season 2 can now begin more directly as he begins to edit this new slate of episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though The Last of Us Season 2 has finished the filming process, we still don’t know exactly when it will be debuting. Currently, HBO has only broadly confirmed that the acclaimed TV series is set to return at some point in 2025. A more defined window within the year has yet to be committed to, but based on timelines associated with Season 1, a release in the first half of 2025 seems very likely.

If nothing else, though, Season 2 now being in the can suggests that a lengthier trailer for The Last of Us could come about relatively soon. Earlier this month, revealed the first footage from the second season of The Last of Us which featured just enough to get fans excited. Still, many have wondered when a full-length teaser for The Last of Us Season 2 will arrive. While no timelines have been given, we’re definitely inching closer to such a reveal.

In the interim, PlayStation remastered The Last of Us Part II earlier in 2024 and released it for PlayStation 5. Season 2 (and beyond) of The Last of Us TV series is set to be based on the events of this game so if you haven’t played it for yourself yet, it’s readily available on PS5.