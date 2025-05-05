The Last of Us Creators Confirm a Huge Season 3 Plot, “We Will Absolutely Find Out”

The Last of Us Season 3 will reveal all the answers to a big Season 2 mystery, according to the creators of the show. The Last of Us is one of the biggest TV shows on the planet, but its story is largely already completely out in the open for anyone who wants to consume it. The TV show is based on one of the most popular PlayStation video game franchises and unlike some other adaptations, it sticks to the story pretty closely. Season 1 adapted the entirety of the first game very faithfully and Season 2 is on track to do that as well, though that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some new changes for The Last of Us show.

The Last of Us Season 2 is already halfway over and it’s probably becoming very clear to fans of the game that it’s not going to cover the entire second game. This was known before the season began as the second game is very dense and much longer than the first one. It requires a lot more time and it’s also pretty hard to tell in a traditional way. The latest episode even hints that The Last of Us is adhering to the controversial structure of the game. With that said, that means there are things that won’t be fully resolved this season, which may upset some fans who are only watching the TV show.

The Last of Us Season 3 Will Show the War Between the WLF and Scars

In the third episode of The Last of Us, we are introduced to the Scars, a cult-like group of religious fanatics that communicate through whistles. Not much is known about them, but Episode 4 makes it pretty clear there is a lot more to this group than we initially thought. We are formally introduced to Isaac, the leader of the WLF, and see him torturing one of the Scars. The reasons for this are left purposely vague, but it’s clear there is a big war going on between these two factions. According to series creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, they are intentionally leaving this a mystery for the moment.

“The question is, what is Isaac pursuing” asked Mazin on The Last of Us Podcast. “And these questions about this war may not be answered this season. There will be some mysteries.”



However, that doesn’t mean fans will be left in the dark forever. The Last of Us Season 3 has already been announced and both Druckmann and Mazin have confirmed they will answer some of those mysteries revolving around this war next season: “Now that we’re renewed for season three, we could say, you will definitely get those,” confirmed Druckmann.

“That’s the thing,” said Mazin. “We just didn’t know if we were getting canceled, guys. We will absolutely find out exactly what they’re about, exactly what he wants, which is the most important thing to understand about characters, but there will be some mystery to sit with for a while.”

Of course, as already noted, the mystery of the Scar and WLF war in The Last of Us is something that is well-documented in the game. However, a lot of these answers are in dialogue and optional collectible notes found throughout the game. You never see any of what led to this, you just hear about it. The TV show will likely have the opportunity to actually show what happened, as The Last of Us has made changes to its story to show things that were otherwise not in the game, but are still relevant to the overall narrative.