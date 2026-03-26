I Really Hope These Rumors About the Next Resident Evil Remake Are True

Resident Evil is one of the biggest horror franchises in gaming history, with dozens of games released over the last thirty years. Along the way, Capcom has had little resistance to remaking their earlier titles, with stuff like the GameCube remake of the first Resident Evil in 2002 laying the groundwork for the multiple remakes seen in the modern era. While this has been a solid way to update the classic games with modern touches, it’s also resulted in more remakes than original titles in the last couple of years.

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Rumors, leaks, and speculation about the future of the franchise suggest that Capcom is looking to double down on that direction, with several remakes seemingly set to drive the series forward instead of original sequels. While this can be frustrating, it does also offer Capcom a chance to mess with the formula of older titles and deliver new experiences. If rumors about one of the remakes in particular are true, then that might just be the plan — and it could be exactly what these remakes need.

The Latest Resident Evil: Code Veronica Rumors, Explained

There are reportedly multiple Resident Evil remakes in the works, but the rumors surrounding the Code Veronica remake might make it one of the more exciting possibilities. Released in 2000 for the Sega Dreamcast, Code Veronica was something of a side story within the franchise. The game focused on Claire Redfield’s search for her brother, which ends up taking her across the world and to multiple Umbrella outposts. According to well-known leaker Dusk Golem, Resident Evil: Code Veronica is set to be one of the next entries in the series. The rumors also suggest that Kazunori Kadoi and Yasuhiro Anpo, the directors behind the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4, will also be returning to helm the new remake.

Other elements of the rumors include a reportedly large number of “remixed” elements, with the same broad strokes as the original playing out in a new way. While the leak suggests the game will follow the same plot, it teases that fights, plot twists, and monster encounters will be changed up. The most intriguing aspect of the rumors is that the game may actually be expanded upon in some key ways, with Dusk Golem claiming that this rumored title will be the Resident Evil remake with the most overt changes made.

This includes a larger focus on Chris Redfield as a playable character, including a boss battle with Wesker that was absent from the original game. This would also notably be the first time that one of the remakes has made Chris a playable character, a nice return to form for one of the franchise’s original heroes. While these rumors are unconfirmed at the time of writing — Capcom hasn’t even formally announced a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake is in development, let alone that it will be making multiple changes to the source material — it does present some exciting possibilities about the upcoming remakes.

If Resident Evil Is Doubling Down On Remakes, This Is The Way To Do Them

Resident Evil has been increasingly looking to the past with its recent releases, with three high-profile remakes released since 2019. Speculation and rumors have suggested that Capcom is actually doubling down on that idea with the future of the series, with several more remakes reportedly in the works. For fans who enjoyed the ways Resident Evil Requiem pushed the series forward, revisiting the past once again can seem like a frustrating decision. However, there is something to be said for the games actually being willing to change things up instead of just upgrading the gameplay and graphics.

The Code Veronica remake rumors suggest that the game will introduce entirely new sections of the story, such as giving Chris an extended playable sequence that highlights his own role in the story. Code Veronica is also infamous for being one of the slighter stories in the Resident Evil franchise, with a narrative that feels oddly stunted because of its repeated plot beats (seriously, Claire gets kidnapped a lot in this game) while also being deceivingly important to the overall lore. The fact that the remake actually remixes things makes it feel like it’s actually delivering a new experience, with different gameplay sequences and new story beats.

It’s similar to other speculation that has surrounded the possibility of a Resident Evil 0 remake, which would reportedly include new characters, fresh surprises, and unexpected battles. If Capcom is going to continue doing remakes, this is the way to go, as it encourages invention from the developers and can keep players guessing instead of relying on the traditional scares and turns of the earlier games. While it’s still somewhat frustrating to hear that Capcom is still focused on the past rather than exploring the exciting future for the franchise that was laid out by the climax of Resident Evil Requiem, giving players new experiences (and a fresh chance to play as Chris, who has been largely absent from modern iterations of the series) would be a good way to keep up fan engagement.