The Last of Us PS5 Remake Release Window Reportedly Revealed

Over the last few years, there have been a number of rumors suggesting that The Last of Us will be getting a remake on the PlayStation 5. While Sony and Naughty Dog have yet to confirm the project, insider Tom Henderson suggests that the project is actually nearing completion, and “could release during the latter half of 2022.” As with any rumor, fans should take this one with a grain of salt, as plans are constantly changing in the video game industry. However, if it does prove correct, it could be a big holiday game for the PS5 console!

A Tweet from Henderson about the release date can be found embedded below. There is also a short clip, highlighting what seems to be a new image of Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us that was seen at yesterday’s PlayStation VR2 announcement.

Heard from multiple people now that the TLOU remake is nearly finished and could release during the latter half of 2022🧐 pic.twitter.com/ZxmNU7zS9k — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 5, 2022

On one hand, it seems a bit surprising that The Last of Us will be getting a remake, given the fact that it received a remastered port on PlayStation 4 back in 2014. However, given the fact that an adaptation of The Last of Us will be coming to HBO later this year, it makes sense that PlayStation would want a new release available on PS5. Considering that the show will be treading similar ground, a remake of the first game could be a great way to get casual viewers to check out the next-gen console.

The Last of Us originally released on PlayStation 3 back in 2013. The game debuted to universal acclaim, becoming a critical and commercial darling for the console. It remains to be seen whether the HBO series will be able to capture what made the first game so special, or if this rumored remake can do the same. However, The Last of Us as a brand clearly means a lot to PlayStation. Hopefully, the end result for both the new game, and the series, will prove worth the wait!

