The Last of Us Creator Teases New PS5 Game

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann has teased a new PS5 game. Unfortunately, there’s not much to this tease, which comes the way of Twitter. Over on the social media platform, Druckmann’s profile bio includes a reference to “THAT future game.” What this game is, who knows, but it confirms Naughty Dog is hard at work on a new game. What this game is, is the million-dollar question, but it’s safe to assume it’s a PS5 exclusive.

According to recent rumors, this game isn’t The Last of Us Part III nor Uncharted 5. Nor is it a new Jak and Daxter. Rather, and this is all information of the unofficial variety, Naughty Dog is working on a new IP for the first time since 2013. What this IP is, the rumors don’t say, but they do claim the game’s protagonist will be a black character. If this is true, this would be a first for Naughty Dog.

For those that don’t know: Druckmann is the co-president of Naughty Dog and its creative director. He’s best known for the creation of The Last of Us, a series he has shepherded so far. He also notably served as a director on Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

At the moment of publishing, Druckmann hasn’t addressed any of the speculation his Twitter bio has created and we don’t expect this to change for a wide range of reasons. However, if for some reason it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.

