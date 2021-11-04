PlayStation Insider Reveals When the Next Huge PS5 Restock Will Be

Every time the PS5 is restocked, it sells out instantly. This is not only due to astronomical demand, but because of supply issues. While Sony is manufacturing PS5s at a faster rate than PS4s, it would be even faster if not for the microchip shortage and shipping crisis. Supply is so short and the shipping crisis is so bad that Sony has been resorting to using freighter aircraft, which is a very expensive way to ship.

That said, according to a new report, Sony is set to ramp this process up to ensure PlayStation gamers have every chance to buy the PS5 this holiday season. Speaking to The Sun, an anonymous source reveals “a phenomenal operation” is in the works to make sure shelves have PS5 consoles this Christmas. To this end, Sony has been making use of the Korean Air Cargo’s Boeing 747, a plane that’s been decommissioned, but is being used by Sony because of the amount of cargo it can hold.

“A phenomenal operation has been underway to stock UK shelves of PS5s for Christmas,” said the source. “Sony just wants to keep fans happy after a slew of issues with its new kit, and this is an unprecedented air-lift. The 747 plane is rare after being decommissioned by British Airways, but carries a vast amount of cargo as a freighter aircraft. Each plane can bring in 100 tonnes of equipment on almost 50 pallets. It means millions of gamers will now be smiling this Christmas.”

The report makes no mention of any part of the world beyond the UK, but if the report is true, and if Sony is going above and beyond to ensure the UK has as much stock as possible, it’s safe to assume it’s going to, at least, equal lengths for its other biggest markets.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source has been presumably vetted, they are still an anonymous source.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not addressed any of this in any capacity. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation — including the latest PS5 restock updates — click here.