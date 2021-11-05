PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Loving New Free RPG

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 have six new free games for the month of November, including a cult-classic RPG. More specifically, since its announcement, and especially since the free games went live on Tuesday, subscribers have been gushing about Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, a 2020 remaster of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, a fantastic RPG that many RPG fans will remember playing back in 2012 when it released. According to subscribers, the title has triggered the nostalgia of simpler times, while others are just simply excited to get lost in its vast world again.

As you may know, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is widely known as a cult classic RPG. By and large, those who have played it, have enjoyed it. However, it’s a cult classic for a reason. It didn’t sell very well aka not many people have played it. With its remaster being free with PlayStation Plus, this will change. Whether these people will like it, remains to be seen, but plenty of subscribers have already begun gushing about the game over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Kingdoms of Amular is giving me so much nostalgia. Forgot how much I loved this game on PS3,” wrote one subscriber about the game. “I don’t know how others felt about this game but I just love the simple and fun mechanics. It’s so satisfying.”

“It was a phenomenal game. [It is] such a shame that the studio was surrounded by so much drama, incompetence, and mismanagement,” added another user. “Cool story, huge world, great gameplay… I can’t wait to get home and download it.”

Of course, there are plenty of subscribers with less than positive things to say about the game, but it seems of the lineup, the remaster is generating the most interest alongside Knockout City and The Persistence. That said, if you haven’t, be sure to also check out The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall, two very solid PlayStation VR games. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things PlayStation — including the latest pertaining to PS4, PS5, PlayStation VR, PlayStation Now, and PlayStation Plus — click here.