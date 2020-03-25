The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Report Reveals New Gameplay and Ganon Details

New details for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 on Nintendo Switch have reportedly surfaced, revealing possible new information pertaining to the sequel’s gameplay and story. The report comes way of journalist Tyler McVicker, who has predominately built a reputation as an insider for his scoops pertaining to Valve and all things related to it. However, this time McVicker apparently has some details on the highly-anticipated sequel to share.

According to the new report, the beginning of the game will be linear, which is different than 2017’s Breath of the Wild, which was open from the start. Meanwhile, because Link already knows Hyrule, there will be no point in climbing the towers, so this aspect of the predecessor will be removed. In the place of this, the world will be filled with a miasmic version of Ganon. Players will need to remove this infection from the land as they move around Hryule.

Speaking of locations, it sounds like more thought and design is being dumped into fleshing out the different parts of Hyrule. This will include proper dungeons, inspired by “one game” that does a good job at populating dungeons in an open-world.

Lastly, McViker reinforces that the team has been hugely inspired by Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2, which set the standard for open-world games in 2018. Meanwhile, McViker also notes that there’s been another game that’s been equally influential, but it’s unclear what this title is right now.

As always, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt or two because, for now, nothing here is official. Further, even if everything here is correct, it’s also subject to change.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word on when the game will release, but rumors have suggested a release window for the title, and it’s not this year.

