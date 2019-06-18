The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Is “Darker” Than Majora’s Mask

After Nintendo revealed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel last week, many fans speculated that, judging off the debut trailer and its tone, the game in some capacity is related to Majora’s Mask, or at the very least the Mask would be in the game. That said, this isn’t the case: the sequel to Breath of the Wild is not related to Ocarina of Time’s sequel, and it’s even darker than it. The news comes way of series’ producer, Eiji Aonuma, who revealed as much while speaking to IGN.

“The new Breath of the Wild or the sequel to it, it’s not necessarily going to be related to Majora’s Mask or inspired by it… What we showed you currently is a little darker,” said Aonuma.

Also unlike Majora’s Mask, Aonuma and co. won’t be rushing this sequel out the door. For those that don’t know: Majora’s Mask was famously made in less than a year.

“When I was making Majora’s Mask, the timeline was in a year,” said Aonuma while chatting with Game Informer. “I was a little stubborn and I was going to make it from scratch and was really gung ho, but it turns out the staff was a little tired from that process. I’ve learned to give myself plenty of time. You don’t want to do it that way or else you’ll get white hair like me.”

Hearing that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel won’t be rushed to cash in on the hype of the first game, and that it’s going to be darker in tone are both good things to hear, at least for me. I just hope some of the gameplay systems are tweaked a bit as well, such as the stanima system.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of when the highly-anticipated sequel will release. Presumably, we will hear more about it at E3 2020, but Nintendo hasn’t confirmed this. That said, given that’s a direct sequel that uses much of the first game’s systems and design, including the same Hyrule, should mean we get it a bit quicker.