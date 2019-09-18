The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Dreamer Edition is Back in Stock if You Hurry

Nintendo’s upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for the Nintendo Switch pairs adorable visuals with new features like the ability to create your own dungeons. The Dreamer Edition of the game comes bundled with one of Nintendo’s gorgeous art books, which is why it sells out quickly every time new stock becomes available.

That having been said, pre-orders for the Dreamer Edition have returned to Amazon, and they won’t last long (the amiibo is available as well). When it sells out, keep tabs on this Walmart link for a restock as well – Walmart has been more reliable than Amazon with stock for the game since launch. The game is priced at $69.99 with a release date slated for September 20th. That’s only $10 more than the standard edition, which is available to pre-order at both Walmart and Amazon now.

The new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening can be found right here. The official description reads:

“Explore a reimagined Koholint Island in one of the most beloved games in the Legend of Zelda series. Link has washed ashore on a mysterious island with strange and colorful inhabitants.

To escape the island, Link must collect magical instruments across the land and awaken the Wind Fish. Explore a reimagined Koholint Island that’s been faithfully rebuilt in a brand-new art style that will entice fans and newcomers alike. Battle enemies as you conquer numerous dungeons and uncover the hidden secrets of the island. Encounter Super Mario enemies like Goombas, Piranha Plants, and more, and interact with unique locals who help Link on his adventure.

As you clear dungeons throughout the main story, earn dungeon rooms (Chambers), then arrange them into custom layouts in the all-new Chamber Dungeon. Place your dungeon entrance, Nightmare room, and everything in between as you try to fulfill objectives and play through a new dungeon. Tap compatible amiibo figures to earn more Chambers and find additional Chambers throughout the game in updated mini-games, such as the river rapids, trendy game, and fishing.”

