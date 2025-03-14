The Legend of Zelda Fans Get Bad News Ahead of Switch 2

The Legend of Zelda fans have received some bad news ahead of the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. Fortunately, for fans of Link and Zelda, the bad news is unofficial bad news rather than official bad news, as it comes the way of a rumor. As a result, there is a chance it’s not true, which is exactly what fans of The Legend of Zelda will be hoping for. As for the source of the rumor, it is a fairly well known Nintendo insider that goes by Samus Hunter, a source who has proven reliable at times in the past.

The new rumor piggybacks on previous rumors that The Legend of Zelda fans have been hearing for years, which is that following The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, a remaster was released for Nintendo Switch back in the summer of 2021, Nintendo has other remasters of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess in either in the pipeline or ready to go the moment they are needed.

The Nintendo Switch generation is almost over though and there’s been no movement on these rumors. And now a new update from Samus Hunter may suggest there was never anything to these rumors or at least nothing on the horizon involving these rumors.

Over on social media platform X, when asked if they have head anything about The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD, the insider notes they “haven’t heard anything on that.” Now, this is different than a declaration that The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD doesn’t exist, but if it did, the Nintendo insider would have presumably heard about it in some capacity. That said, it is possible they are simply out of the loop.

Of course, this is not only bad news for Nintendo Switch owners, but future Nintendo Switch 2 owners. As the same applies to the Switch 2. Those hoping for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD on Nintendo Switch 2 are probably not getting it, at least not anytime at or around the launch of the console.

Currently, it is looking more and more like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was a one-off release because of how it tied to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this rumor or any of the speculation surrounding it. It has never commented on this particular set of Legend of Zelda rumors, so we do not suspect this will change. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.

