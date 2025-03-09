Nintendo eShop Teases Nintendo Switch 2 Exclusive Games

Nintendo has updated the Nintendo eShop and now the Nintendo Switch digital store teases not just Nintendo Switch 2 games, but Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games. Ahead of the first ever Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2, it appears Nintendo is updating the Nintendo eShop, presumably because it is going to be expanded with not just Nintendo Switch 2 games, but pre-orders for these Nintendo Switch 2 games.

While it seems obvious that the Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup will include the new Mario Kart game revealed alongside the console, it remains a complete mystery what else it will include. New games from series such as Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem, Animal Crossing, Super Smash Bros, Metroid, F-Zero, Star Fox, Kirby, Donkey Kong, Advance Wars, Splatoon, Pikmin, Luigi’s Mansion, Pokemon, and all of the other major Nintendo IP are all a possibility, but right now that is all they are. Those worried the Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup won’t include any exclusives beyond the aforementioned new Mario Kart seemingly don’t have to worry any longer though.

As noted, Nintendo recently updated the Nintendo eShop with mention not just of the Nintendo Switch 2, but Nintendo Switch 2 games. More specifically, the mention of Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games.

“Member exclusive: Save on two digital games in the game voucher catalog (excluding games exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 system,” reads the Nintendo eShop.

This isn’f a confirmation that the Nintendo Switch 2 will have more than one exclusive game at launch, but it’s certainly possible this could be an indication of that. And this update coming before the aforementioned Nintendo Direct may suggest these Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games will be revealed at this Nintendo Direct. For now though, this is just speculation.

So far, only eight Nintendo Switch 2 games have been confirmed so Nintendo and its partners have busy months ahead announcing new games before the console’s expected release later this year. And with some rumors and speculation suggesting the console will release this summer, which would be the first summer console launch from Nintendo since the N64, Nintendo and its partners may only have a small window to pack all of these announcements in.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not said anything about the Nintendo eShop update nor the speculation it has created. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

