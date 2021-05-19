Zelda: Skyward Sword Zelda & Loftwing Amiibo is Up for Pre-Order

Nintendo recently announced that the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo would launch for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on July 16th. However, pre-orders are all the rage now, which is why you can reserve yours here at Best Buy for $24.99.

Odds are that the amiibo will sell out quickly, but if Best Buy has it up for pre-order, it's a pretty safe bet that other retailers to follow suit soon. This post will be updated with additional pre-order links when they become available.

The Zelda and Loftwing amiibo allows players to call on Loftwing and take to the skies at any point in the game. Tapping the amiibo a second time will take players back to the original pick-up spot. In other words, this amiibo would be well worth picking up if you're planning on picking up The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. The game also arrives on July 16th.

If you're unfamiliar, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is a remake of the 2011 Wii title that details the origins of the Master Sword. The game tells the earliest story in The Legend of Zelda series, and follows Link in the floating city of Skyloft as he attempts to rescue Zelda after she is kidnapped. Nintendo notes the following about the Joy-Con controls for the game:

"Swing your sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents’ defenses using intuitive motion controls. Link will match the angle of each strike you make with the Joy-Con controller, creating immersive swordplay that relies on strategy and accuracy. Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system’s increased processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme—perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system."

Pre-orders for a physical copy of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD are available here at Best Buy for $59.99.

