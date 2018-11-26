‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword’ Teased For Nintendo Switch

It appears Nintendo is porting The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword to Nintendo Switch.

The news began to spread like wildfire earlier today after The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, teased that the beloved entry in the series may just be coming to the Nintendo Switch platform sometime in the near future.

More specifically, the tease of the port was shared by the producer during The Legend of Zelda Concert that took place in Osaka, Japan earlier today.

It seems Aonuma teased Skyward Sword for Switch at the Zelda concert in Osaka today. Multiple attendees are tweeting about it. — Zalman (@enterzalman) November 25, 2018

For those that don’t know: Skyward Sword is the 16th mainline entry in The Legend of Zelda series that released back in 2011 via the Wii. An action-adventure game, players once again step into the role of Link, this time as he navigates the floating island of Skyloft and land below it. Of course, being on Wii means that the game’s gameplay mechanics and combat are reliant on the Wii MotionPlus controllers, which was naturally a point of contention for some fans.

Skyward Sword is notably the first game in the Zelda continuity, and explores the origins of the Master Sword, a recurring weapon within the series. The story revolves around Link on a journey to rescue Zelda, a childhood friend, who has been kidnapped and brought to the “Surface,” an abandoned land below the clouds.

Aided by a spirit named Fi and packing the Goddess Sword, Link must not only ensure Zelda’s safety, but stop Ghirahim and his ongoing attempt to resurrect his master, Demise.

Development of the title lasted five years, and was notably highlight by troubles of implementing motion controls. In fact, the game almost scratched them entirely.

Skyward Sword was the first game in the series to use a live orchestra for a majority of its soundtrack, and as you would expect it was both a critical and commercial success, as most Zelda games are. To date, it sits at a very impressive 93 on Metacritic.

If The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is indeed coming to the Nintendo Switch, expect to hear about it soon — perhaps at The Game Awards 2018 next month, or next June at E3 2019.