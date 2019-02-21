‘The Legend of Zelda’ Turns 33 Today

Want to feel old with the rest of us? The Legend of Zelda franchise officially turns 33 years old today and those glorious three decades have been filled with nothing short of magic and charming adventures.

As gamers, we owe a lot to this incredible franchise. The Legend of Zelda paved the way for RPGs as we know them. The fantasy action-adventure series first saw its start thanks to Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka. Though it was mostly developed by Nintendo, the likes of Capcom, Vanpool, and Grezzo were outsourced during the franchise’s beginnings.

When we were first introduced to the adorable little sprite Link, players instantly fell in love with his charming quest of rescuing the famed Princess Zelda and saving the entire kingdom of Hyrule from the evil clutches of the series’ protagonist Ganon.

From its humble beginnings back in 1986, this franchise has grown exponentially. With 19 gaming entries on numerous Nintendo consoles, various spin-offs, an animated series and inspired manga adaptation – this is definitely one of the most iconic names in the gaming world.

Its blend of puzzles and adventure make it a charmer, but its memorable characters are what made the Legend of Zelda name stick and continue to inspire gamers worldwide. With the most recent release being the stunning open-world adventure of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild seeing an insane amount of success, we know that though we’ve had 33 glorious years with these characters, there are many more yet to come!

