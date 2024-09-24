The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Complete Manga Box Set Is Shipping Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Complete Manga Box Set )

The iconic Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess video game got a popular spinoff manga from writer / illustrator Akira Himekawa (pen name for A. Honda and S. Nagano) that ran from 2016 to 2022. If you missed it, here's your chance to catch up in one go. A complete box set that includes all 11 volumes, 2040 pages, and a bonus double-sided poster is on the way and you can order it here on Amazon for $104.18, which is 20% off the list price. The set officially launched today, September 24th, and is in-stock and shipping now.

Note that you can order many of the volumes individually here on Amazon, here at Barnes & Noble, and here at Walmart, though it appears that some volumes are easier to find than others. Opting for the box set would make things easier, plus you'll get the poster as a bonus.

The official description reads: "Once upon a time, wizards tried to conquer the Sacred Realm of Hyrule. The Spirits of Light sealed the wizards' power within the Shadow Crystal and banished them to the Twilight Realm beyond the Mirror of Twilight. Now, an evil menace is trying to find Midna, Princess of the Twilight Realm, and the fragments of the Shadow Crystal to gain the power to rule over both the Twilight Realm and the World of Light."

While you're at it, The Legend of Zelda manga box set from the same writing team known as Akira Himekawa includes Ocarina of Time Vol. 1 and 2, Majora's Mask, Four Swords Vol. 1 and 2, Oracle of Seasons, Oracle of Ages, The Minish Cap, A Link to the Past, and Phantom Hourglass along with a collectible poster. At the time of writing, it can be had on Amazon for $57.15 (46% off).

"In the mystical land of Hyrule, three spiritual stones hold the key to the Triforce, and whoever holds them will control the world. A boy named Link sets out on a quest to deliver the Emerald, the spiritual stone of the forest, to Zelda, Princess of the land of Hyrule. The journey will be long and perilous, and Link will need all his skill and courage to defeat evil. The battle for Hyrule and the Sacred Realm has begun!"