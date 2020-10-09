The Medium Trailer Reveals Release Date

The Medium has a release date. Today, developer Bloober Team announced that its psychological horror game -- which was announced earlier this year -- will no longer be an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch game, but will arrive a bit later on December 10 via both of the aforementioned consoles and PC. And to accompany this news, the developer has released a brand new trailer as well.

The Medium comes way of Bloober Team, one of the most prolific studios in the industry when it comes to horror games. Located in Poland, the studio is best known for its Layers of Fear series and one of the best horror games of the generation, The Observer.

As for The Medium, it's a third-person psychological horror game with a unique dual-reality gameplay feature and a soundtrack co-composed by Akira Yamaoka, the composer of Silent Hill.

"Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve," reads an official pitch of the game. "Travel to an abandoned communist resort and use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its deeply disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time.

The Medium will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC when it launches this November. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms, however, you can read more about the game below, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: