The Medium RTX Trailer Released for Xbox Series X

✖

Bloober Team's upcoming Xbox exclusive The Medium is set to release later this month, and the developer has released an all-new trailer to showcase the game's use of GeForce RTX technology. While the majority of Xbox Series X|S games are also releasing on Xbox One, The Medium will only be available on Microsoft's two next-gen systems. The game's new trailer certainly gives viewers an idea of why that's the case, with some stunning use of raytracing, and gorgeous graphics. Fans of the survival-horror genre are definitely going to want to keep an eye on this game when it releases!

The new trailer can be found embedded below.

The reflections seen in the trailer above really show what next-gen consoles can bring to the table! From the way that light bounces off the walls and floors, to reflections across glass cases and picture frames, there's an incredible sense of atmosphere throughout the short trailer. While the jump in technology from the previous console generation to the new one isn't nearly as significant as previous generational shifts, raytracing should make a big difference in the way that developers can bring a world to life in their games.

Of course, survival-horror games have always excelled at building tension through the use of atmosphere. Bloober Team's previous games have done just that with less impressive visuals, so it will be interesting to see what kind of difference the power of Xbox Series X|S will make. Clearly, the developer is looking for ways to really make use of the console's capabilities. In a way, that makes The Medium the console's first true exclusive!

For those unfamiliar with Bloober Team, the developer has previously worked on games such as Layers of Fear, Observer, and Blair Witch. The Poland-based studio clearly has a knack for creating terrifying games, and The Medium seems like it will be no exception. Whether or not the game will be able to deliver an experience that lives up to the studio's legacy, however, remains to be seen!

The Medium is set to release exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on January 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about The Medium's new RTX trailer? Are you a fan of Bloober Team's previous releases? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!