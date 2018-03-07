The Order 1886 Studio Working on New Third-Person Action Game, Plus Two More Projects in the Works

When The ORder 1886 first released on PlayStation 4, the game was met with mixed reviews but not for the reasons you might think. The story was intriguing and the graphics were stunning, but the game itself fell short of expectations due to its wonky mechanics and tragically short narrative lifespan. That being said, the team behind the title, Ready at Dawn, have clearly shown they have what it takes and they are ready to prove just that with a new project on the horizon!

Apparently Ready at Dawn has quite the busy year planned because recent job postings have given us an inside look at several projects in the works, including a “new AAA third-person action console title, based on a brand new original IP.” That not only shows there to be high expectations, but also that it seems to be an official closure of The Order’s shelf life.

The third-person action game was only one of several projects in the works, including one being “the expansion of the award-winning Echo universe through our ongoing partnership with Oculus.” They are also gearing up to continue working on Deformers and its China launch.

The Order 1886 was a PlayStation 4 exclusive and it looks like Ready at Dawn is content to keep their name on that side of the console camp. Though, who knows? They could be looking to expand. Ready at Dawn has stated in the past that they wouldn’t be opposed to expanding their reach, and I personally think that The Order 1886 would have been met with a more positive reception had it also been available for PC. The game had tons of potential and though the vanilla game did fall short because of a convoluted timetable, I think the PC community would have banded together for a few creative mod expansions.

For now, we can only guess what the new project will be but I’m honestly genuinely excited to see what they have in store. With The Order, it was a huge learning experience and if they take the feedback offered from that launch, their next adventure could potentially be a huge success!

To check out the job listings yourself, or even apply, you can mosey on over to their career page here.