‘The Oregon Trail’ Handheld Game is Now Available – Die of Dysentery Anytime, Anywhere

Earlier this week we revealed that The Oregon Trail game that many of us played in school as children in the ’80s would be available at Target as a standalone handheld. Well, it is now available to order online for only $24.99 – and just look at it! The design of the device is also delightfully retro. Even in a modern world filled with PS4s, Nintendo Switches, and VR headsets, I simply must have this ridiculous slice of nostalgia.

If you have fond memories of dying a horrible death on the dusty trail like I do, we highly suggest grabbing this game online or securing an order pickup at your local store because once word gets out, these things are going to fly off the shelves much like Target’s Oregon Trail card game did when it was first released. The official description for the Oregon Trail handheld game reads:

“The classic computer game, now in a handheld size! Learn about the realities of 19th-century pioneer life on The Oregon Trail – one of the most successful computer games of all time! Choose your profession and your traveling companions, then set out on the trek from Independence, Missouri to Oregon’s Willamette Valley circa 1848. Fill your covered wagon with supplies and prepare to cross rivers and mountain ranges along the way – hunting for food and trading for supplies as you go. Monitor your traveling pace, supplies and the health of your party closely to make sure everyone arrives safely and to avoid the dreaded message “You have died of dysentery.” Authentic 80’s graphics, sounds and game play!“

Needless to say, Target has a retro gaming gold mine on their hands here. We would love to see a Carmen Sandiego version for sure, but there are lots of educational games from the ’80s and early ’90s that would undoubtedly sell well in this novelty format.

