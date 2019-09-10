The Outer Worlds Dev Discusses Possible Sequels

Obsidian Entertainment’s next big RPG will be arriving next month, and fans who have played previous titles from the studio are getting excited to dive in. There’s no denying that The Outer Worlds is going to be filled with plenty of action as well as humor and interesting characters. Of course, we don’t know exactly how big the game will become until after it launches. That said, it would appear that the devs are not only on board with possible future titles, but they also have ideas brewing already. Of course, this all depends on how well the first title performs.

In a recent interview with VGC, narrative designer Megan Starks discussed the possibility of The Outer Worlds becoming a franchise down the line. “I guess it depends on if people like the game, but we would absolutely be interested in plans like it, yeah,” she said. “I really enjoyed making this game so I would like to work on it a while longer. But I think first our focus is polishing up this game and getting it out the door! The nice thing is, since the game is from the co-creators of the original Fallout IP, they just have notes and notes… we already have a full universe of lore, which is really nice.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are unsure about what The Outer Worlds has to offer, here’s more:

“Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

The Outer Worlds is set to officially arrive on October 25th for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to jump into The Outer Worlds when it arrives next month? Do you believe the game has the potential to become a franchise? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!