The Outer Worlds Shows Off Its Cutest Voice Actor

One of the more common components across nearly all modern video games is the use of voice actors for characters, both important and not. That extends to needing someone, or something, to make sounds or noises for various creatures within said video games. For those critters that don’t really have an equivalent in the real world, like The Outer Worlds‘s raptidons, for example, some interesting choices have to be made. That can mean that cute and adorable dogs end up behind a game’s most terrifying sounds, and that’s exactly what’s happened here.

If you’re not familiar, raptidons in the game are basically extremely large, scaly dogs. If a lizard were the size of, say, a big tiger or even larger and were even more vicious, that’s about a good mental image of what raptidons are in The Outer Worlds. They’re all over the planet of Monarch, but can be found elsewhere as well. Despite how terrifying they are, it turns out a little dog named Louie is behind their awful, terror-inducing sounds.

Oh no! Someone let a raptidon loose in the office! Please help! 😱 Fun fact: This little cutie named Louie is the voice actor for the raptidons in the game! #TheOuterWorlds pic.twitter.com/hYd47CJImU — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) October 26, 2019

The Outer Worlds review:

“The Outer Worlds is basically everything I want out of a modern role-playing game. The writing is clever, the world is interesting, and the mechanics reinforce the fantastical plot of being a long-lost colonist that’s been recently awoken in order to help every other colonist from that doomed mission rediscover their own future. In many ways, however, it can sometimes feel like a blast from the past in much the same way as the protagonist.”

The Outer Worlds is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.