The Outer Worlds Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020

Developer Obsidian Entertainment and publisher Private Division have confirmed that The Outer Worlds will not release on Nintendo Switch this year, and will rather hit the Nintendo console sometime in 2020. Previously, the release date for the Switch port of the space-faring RPG was “TBA.” Unfortunately, there’s no new trailer or anything to accompany the news, but that will presumably come whenever we get more precise release information.

As you may know, today the new game from Obsidian — the makers of games like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Tyranny, Pillars of Eternity, and many great RPGs — released onto PS4, Xbox One, and PC to raving reviews. Whether this will translate to healthy sales, who knows, but at least the game can hang its hats on some glowing reviews, including our own.

“The Outer Worlds is basically everything I want out of a modern role-playing game,” reads the opening of our review. “The writing is clever, the world is interesting, and the mechanics reinforce the fantastical plot of being a long-lost colonist that’s been recently awoken in order to help every other colonist from that doomed mission rediscover their own future. In many ways, however, it can sometimes feel like a blast from the past in much the same way as the protagonist.”

The Outer Worlds is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In case you missed it, don’t forget to peep our article on how you can play the game on Xbox One and PC, for an entire month, for just $1.

“The Outer Worlds is a new single-player first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

