This PlayStation Watch Is Retro in Every Way

As you can see, this official Sony PlayStation watch looks like a PS1. As far as we know, all it can do is tell the time. Yes indeed – the hottest novelty watch of 1995 is all new for 2019!

On the plus side, it is a lot cheaper than your average smartwatch. You can reserve one of the PlayStation watches right here for $32.99 with free shipping slated for August. It follows a similar Nintendo Game Boy-style watch that was released last year. At the moment, the best place to get one of those is from third party sellers on Amazon, though you might want to spend the money on the Game Boy alarm clock instead.

On a related note, Sony’s PlayStation Classic retro mini console is on sale for only $39.99, which is $60 off the original price. At the moment, you can get the deal from Walmart with free 2-day shipping, or from Amazon with free 2-day shipping if you’re a Prime member. We were informed that Walmart would only carry the deal until February 14th, so it might be very short lived.

Yes, as a standalone console the PlayStation classic is a huge disappointment, but when you consider that you can add additional games via simple hacks, it starts to become very interesting with this deal. For one thing, it’s cheaper than building a retro console with Raspberry Pi, and you get a sweet PlayStation case to boot. Even if you don’t hack it, there are definitely some gems in the standard list of games:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms​

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.