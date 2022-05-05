The Quarry Will Have a Helpful Death Rewind Feature

✖

Supermassive Games is best known for Until Dawn and the Dark Pictures Anthology games which both share a common denominator: Quick decisions in narrative-based stories that can lead to even quicker life-or-death moments. By making one wrong decision, everything you've been guiding a character towards throughout the story can be lost in an instant with only another playthrough servicing as the answer to see different outcomes. That looked to be the case with the studio's new game, The Quarry, too, but it seems that game will have a feature that might help alleviate some of the stress or regrets associated with those sorts of decisions.

That feature is a "Death Rewind" mechanic that allows players to whisk themselves backwards a bit in time to save a character, Supermassive explained. The developer discussed this feature in an interview with SegmentNext where game director Will Byles detailed how it'll work.

"You're essentially granted three 'lives' that enable you to avoid a character death at the cost of using one of the lives," Byles said. "You'll be taken back to the moment you made a critical choice that results in the character's death so that you can make a different choice."

The way this feature's implemented, it looks to be a compromise between those who want some leeway in their decisions and those who don't want one bad choice to sour their whole experience. The three-life limit on the Death Rewind mechanic means that you can't just go rewinding the whole game to rewrite your past decisions, but if you've got a favorite character who just met their untimely demise or you were approaching a perfect playthrough marred by one decision, you can fix this with Death Rewind.

This feature won't be available to everyone, however – a least not from the start. Byles clarified in the interview that this feature is only available after players beat the story which means you'll hopefully have a general idea of where at least one decision path leads. Conversely, you can also purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game to obtain access to it right away.

The Quarry has a pretty surprising amount of endings though, so it looks like you'll need more than a few playthroughs even with the Death Rewind feature to see all of the story's possible outcomes.